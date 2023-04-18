A visitor to Auschwitz is facing backlash after she smiled and struck a modeling pose for a photo while sitting on the railroad tracks leading into the former concentration camp.

The visitor appeared to be unmoved by the solemn site in Poland as a photographer crouched to snap the shot on the tracks where trains carried hundreds of thousands of Jews and others to their deaths.

Maria Murphy, a producer with GB News, captured the tone-deaf duo in the tasteless act on Saturday.

“Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant,” she said in a tweet.

The woman, wearing a red flannel shirt, black top and black pants, is smiling as she gazes skyward while visitors walk toward the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum.

The former Nazi complex now serves as a research center and memorial to the roughly 1.1 million who were slaughtered during the Holocaust in World War II.

READ MORE