BBC

Holocaust survivors and international leaders are honouring victims of the Nazis at the former Auschwitz death camp, amid calls to fight resurgent anti-Semitism. The presidents of Israel and Poland – Reuven Rivlin and Andrzej Duda – laid wreaths together, 75 years after Soviet troops liberated the camp. About 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Mr Rivlin warned of “voices which spread hate” and threaten democracy. “Our duty is to fight anti-Semitism, racism and fascist nostalgia – those sick evils,” he said. He and President Duda laid wreaths at the Death Wall, where the Nazis shot thousands of prisoners. The vast Auschwitz-Birkenau camp complex, in Nazi-occupied southern Poland, was the regime’s most notorious killing centre. Thousands of Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, Gypsies (Roma) and other persecuted groups also died there.

READ MORE AT THE BBC