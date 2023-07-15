The aunt of the man charged with shooting Memphis hand surgeon Benjamin Mauck says her nephew had just been released from a mental health hospital before the attack.

Larry Pickens, 29, has been charged with first degree murder for shooting Mauck in the exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, Tennessee earlier this week.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the suspect’s aunt Louise Pickens said her nephew ‘was just in a mental institute, and they let him out and they shouldn’t have.’

She explained that Pickens suffered from ‘schizophrenic bipolar paranoid disorder’ and that ‘he thinks that people are after him, people are doing stuff to him and everything.’

The concerned relative said that as a result of his condition Pickens had been in and out of mental health hospitals his entire life.

