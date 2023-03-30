One of the six victims killed by Nashville shooter Audrey Hale was the daughter of a pastor who was “providing counseling for her,” according to a recent report.

“Something didn’t sit right with her,” Jim Bachmann — the former pastor at the Covenant School which Hale stormed on Monday, killing six — told Inside Edition.

Bachmann described how Covenant pastor Chad Scruggs, whose 9-year-old daughter, Hallie, was among those killed, had been Hale’s private counselor.

Transgender Hale arrived at the private Christian Covenant School around 9:54 a.m., blasted her way in through locked glass doors, and carried out a 14-minute killing spree that left three schoolchildren and three school staffers dead before she was shot by police.

Bachmann told Inside Edition that Hale appeared to be searching for Scruggs in surveillance footage that police have since released.

The video shows a heavily armed Hale, who police say had at one time attended the elementary school, looking around as she stalks through empty hallways.

