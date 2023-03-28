Audrey Hale was the 28-year-old former art student accused of fatally shooting three students and three adult staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023, according to Nashville police.

At 9:57 a.m., just minutes before the shootings, Hale’s former middle school basketball teammate received a message from Hale that read, “so basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die,” according to News Channel 5.

Hale, whose post used the name Aiden, wrote, according to News Channel 5, “This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.” The friend responded, “Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you.” Hale responded, “I know but I don’t want to live. I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die. I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life.”

The post continued, “My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do. One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a Nashville resident who once attended the private Christian school, is also dead, police said. The victims were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to officials.

READ MORE