NEW YORK POST:

We already knew he was full of hot air — but helium, too?

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s livestreamed appearance Wednesday at a campaign event in Iowa turned into an episode of “Alvin and the Chipmunks” thanks to an embarrassing audio snafu.

The screw-up distorted de Blasio’s voice as he appeared at the Iowa Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations’ conference on giant projector screens via a video link from Gracie Mansion.

“Organized labor in Iowa has been fighting a really, really difficult battle but you’ve been doing it in a way that shows so much passion, so much strength,” the termed-out mayor tells the packed room, unwittingly in a high-pitched voice.

The 2020 Democratic longshot was supposed to be making his pitch in person, but a bout of bad weather canceled his Tuesday night flight to Iowa.