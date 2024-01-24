Audio recording reveals the moment that senior Republican figure tried to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

This audio is crazy.

AZ GOP Chairman @JeffDeWitAZ tries to bribe Kari Lake.

We all know there's is corruption in DC. Republicans in Congress need to open an investigation, subpoena this guy, and expose who "they" are.

pic.twitter.com/kArJC7MP0P — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 24, 2024

An audio recording obtained by DailyMail.com reveals the extraordinary moment when what appears to be Arizona‘s top Republican official tried to bribe populist firebrand Kari Lake not to run in the state’s Senate race.

Jeff DeWit, 51, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, can be heard asking Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of politics for two years.

‘There are very powerful people who want to keep you out,’ he tells her in a conversation recorded at the start of March last year.

DeWit tells Lake, 54, one of the most public faces of the former president’s MAGA movement and a woman frequently spoken of as a 2024 vice-presidential pick, that he thinks Trump will lose and it is time to make way for someone else.

After asking her not to mention the conversation to anyone, he makes his first offer.

READ MORE