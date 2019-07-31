THE SMOKING GUN:

A comedian at a small San Francisco venue Saturday was attacked by an audience member who was told to “stop talking” during the victim’s performance.

As seen above, the July 27 assault was recorded by a camera inside Mutiny Radio, a performance space in the city’s Mission district that also houses a community radio station that broadcasts online.

At the close of a two-hour open mic session, the comedian Capital Pilcrow was on stage when he briefly exchanged words with an audience member seated in the storefront space.