While New Zealand is being told to share their personal information to help contact tracing, Newshub has discovered an example where it can go wrong.

An Auckland woman says she feels shaken and vulnerable after a North Shore restaurant worker misused her personal information to make numerous approaches to her. Newshub understands a Subway restaurant worker has now been suspended after the woman complained.

This is Jess talking through what many of us have done in recent weeks, supplying personal information while ordering food.

“I had to put my details on their contact tracing form which I didn’t think anything of. It asked for my name, home address, email address and phone number so I put all those details down,” she tells Newshub.

Except in Jess’s case she didn’t just take away a sandwich from the Subway restaurant she was at. She also got a Facebook request, Instagram request, Facebook messenger approach and a text from the guy who served her, using her contact tracing details.

“I felt pretty gross, he made me feel really uncomfortable,” she says.

“He’s contacting me, I didn’t ask him to do that, I don’t want that.

“I’m lucky that I live with quite a few people because if that was me by myself at home – he knows my address you know – I’d feel really, really scared. Even now I feel a bit creeped out and vulnerable.”

