Au pair charged in mysterious double homicide that left boss dead in upscale Virginia home

A 23-year-old au pair was arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide inside her boss’s upscale suburban Virginia home.Juliana Peres Magalhaes was charged with second-degree murder after investigators were able to link her to the February shooting death of Joseph Ryan, the Fairfax County Police Department said.The nanny has not been charged, however, with the murder of Christine Banfield, who died after being savagely stabbed in her Hattontown bedroom.Peres Magalhaes was the one who called police just before 7:50 a.m. and promptly hung up before calling again three minutes later to report that her “friend was hurt,” police said at the time.Banfield’s husband then grabbed the phone and told dispatchers he had shot an unknown man who stabbed his wife after entering their home.Police noted that there were no signs of forced entry when they responded.Officers found Banfield inside the home alive, but suffering multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Nearby, Ryan was dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

