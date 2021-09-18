Breitbart

Attorneys are pleading with President Joe Biden to free from federal prison the seven-time felon, five-time deported illegal alien acquitted of murdering 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015. Following Steinle’s 2015 killing on a pier in San Francisco, illegal alien Jose Garcia Zarate was charged with her murder after being caught on surveillance footage running from the shooting. After his arrest, Garcia Zarate admitted to shooting and killing Steinle, who was walking on the pier at the time with her father, saying he chose San Francisco because it was a sanctuary city that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by federal immigration officials. On November 30, 2017, Garcia Zarate was found not guilty of murdering Steinle. Following the verdict, Garcia Zarate was hit with federal gun charges by the Department of Justice (DOJ). In February 2020, as Breitbart News reported, he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial for the charges. Now, Garcia Zarate’s attorneys are asking Biden to free him: Rather than evaluate the jury’s finding, Trump and Sessions rushed to keep Garcia Zarate in custody. Thus far, their efforts are working. What they could not change, however, is that Garcia Zarate is factually innocent of the charges, including the federal indictment alleging gun possession.

