An IRS whistleblower claimed the U.S. attorney who ‘refused to bring charges’ against Hunter Biden for tax evasion donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Special Agent Gary Shapley made the allegation about U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves on Wednesday during a congressional hearing.

‘The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son,’ Shapley told the panel.

‘After U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, appointed by President Biden, refused to bring charges in March 2022, I watched U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss tell a room full of senior FBI and IRS senior leaders on October 7, 2022, that he was not the deciding person on whether charges were filed,’ he told the committee looking into allegations the DOJ politically interfered with the investigation.

Graves’s donations, totaling $1,500, were given in April 2020 and May 2020 during the Democratic presidential primaries, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The revelation comes as another whistleblower said political pressure stopped felony charges as more evidence continues to trickle out about the Biden family and the apparent preferential treatment given to Hunter during criminal investigations.

READ MORE