MSN:

Controversy seems to follow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi everywhere she goes. Just last week, she was told she would not receive communion from Catholic Bishop Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, due to her support of abortion rights (via CNBC). Pelosi’s stance on the topic has gotten mixed reviews from both sides of the aisle amid the leaked Supreme Court memo addressing Roe v. Wade, with Democrats wishing she would do more to help the cause and Republicans being firmly against her pro-choice opinions altogether.

Even when Pelosi isn’t directly involved in a controversy, her name will be plastered in the headlines. When her husband, Paul Pelosi, got arrested on charges of DUI, though the speaker wasn’t in the car let alone in the same state, she found herself at the center of each news article about the incident, though she has made it clear she will not be commenting on it (via CNN).

Now, more information surrounding the DUI is coming out, with an attorney weighing in on what the speaker’s husband was doing before the event.

More information surrounding the DUI incident of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is coming to light. He was arrested following a traffic accident in California’s Napa Valley and though no injuries were reported, he was arrested on the scene for allegedly driving while under the influence (via The Hill).

We’ve now learned that Paul was leaving a dinner party when the accident occurred. Chad Pergram, Paul’s attorney, stated, “Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information. Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville.”

READ MORE