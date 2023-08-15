Attorney is dropping representation of Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s lead attorney defending him in a federal criminal investigation will stop representing him because he could be called as a witness in the case as plea negotiations broke down, according to a Tuesday morning court filing.

Christopher Clark, a high-profile litigator who has also defended big-name business people and celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, has represented the president’s son throughout his legal troubles. Biden was set to enter a plea deal in federal court last month, but the agreement hit a roadblock after the judge questioned the potential immunity it would grant him.

More here.