FOX NEWS:

Attorney Jim Breslo said Wednesday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom overturned the will of California voters by using the homeless crisis as an excuse to impose statewide rent control in an attempt to address a housing shortage.

“He’s [Newsom is] trying to use a crisis to do things that he wasn’t otherwise able to do,” Breslo told “Fox & Friends.”

“They couldn’t get statewide rent control approved by the voters.”

Breslo published a Fox News op-ed this week that noted California voters, in November 2018, defeated a statewide ballot initiative that would have enforced rent control statewide.

According to Breslo’s op-ed, the measure was rejected by a 20-point margin and every county in the state except for San Francisco voted it down.