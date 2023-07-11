PJ Media

A seminal moment in the lives of tens of thousands of young men occurred in 2017 when they attended the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Jamboree, where they were addressed by President Donald Trump. The Jambo traditionally has always been a transformative experience for the youths who attend it — two weeks away from their families in a tween- and teen-boy paradise, a sylvan Never Land where they can belch and play with cool, nerdy stuff and whittle and stink without having to worry about impressing girls or being nagged not to do something dangerous. Anywhere from 2% to 5% of Boy Scouts journey to the quadrennial National Jamboree. At its peak, the BSA hosted 50,960 attendees at the 1964 Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pa., and President Lyndon B. Johnson gave a speech. Attendance waned and waxed over the years, and in 2017, around 40,000 Scouts went to the Jambo at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, a 10,600-acre property in West Virginia that had been donated to BSA. (This year, only 15,000 are expected to attend.) On one of the final nights of the 2017 campout, the Scouts and leaders convened in Summit Stadium to hear an address by the President of the United States. Trump’s full speech can be seen at the bottom of this article if you have an extra 45 minutes you’re looking to kill. If you watch any of it, you will frequently hear the roar of tens of thousands of young men who are clearly loving the attention from Orange Man Bad. To put the massive event in perspective, this was when the “The Future is Female” movement was cranking up and boys were being disparaged, slandered, stifled, and tossed aside in favor of prioritizing girls’ prospects in society. Scouting was one of the last existing organizations dedicated exclusively to boys and their particular inclinations, interests, and development for a successful future. So naturally, the organization was under attack. Fort A.P. Hill kicked the Scouts out after the 2010 Jamboree — the 29th one the base had hosted — because the BSA — with its ban on openly gay Scoutmasters and its exclusion of females — was a poor fit for then-President Obama’s new woke military. Speaking of Barry, he bucked tradition by declining to travel to the Jamboree to address the boys in person — twice. It was insulting at the time, and also unnerving, as the president’s decision was emblematic of establishment disfavor aimed at the traditionalist, faithful, and masculinist youth program.

