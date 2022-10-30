Politico

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, though law enforcement has still not disclosed a motive.

The violent break-in at the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left her husband Paul hospitalized, has sparked a string of questions about the motive behind the attack and protection needs for lawmakers and their family members. Though San Francisco Police Chief William Scott described the attack as “intentional” and “not a random act,” law enforcement hasn’t yet detailed a motive for the alleged assailant or signaled if they’ll provide new information about the assault Saturday. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, who faces charges that include homicide and elder abuse, is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, with Brooke Jenkins, the San Francisco District Attorney, saying she will bring multiple felony charges on Monday. In a letter to House members released Saturday evening, Pelosi wrote: “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

