Attacker pummels 60-year-old woman in NYC subway 50 times over 2 minutes with her own cane in shocking, caught-on-video beating

This poor woman was beaten by a homeless man within a subway station for an entire two minutes with no intervention. The stuff of nightmares.



pic.twitter.com/fbm3wnV5yT — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 3, 2023

Disturbing footage shows a man hitting a 60-year-old woman more than 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station.The attack happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, NYPD officials told The Post.

The shocking, two-minute video shows the unidentified male lunging at the woman with an umbrella and the woman trying to fight him off with her cane.The suspect is able to grab the woman’s cane as she falls to the ground screaming.The man then strikes the woman with her own cane more than 50 times in the head, stomach, leg, arms, back and hands so hard that the wooden implement falls apart.The woman, who is on her back by that point, manages to grab what is left of her cane away from the deranged man, who then starts pummeling her head with his fist.

