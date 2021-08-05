The New York Post:

The attacker wanted in the caught-on-camera beating of an elderly man in broad daylight in Brooklyn last month was arrested, the city’s top cop announced Thursday.

“Thanks to great investigative work by the @NYPD75Pct detectives, the man responsible for this brutal attack & robbery of a 68-year-old in #Brooklyn is now in police custody,” a post on Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s Twitter account said.

Zamori Simmons, 21, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of assault in the mugging of the 68-year-old victim on the morning of July 24, according to police.

Cops released a stomach-churning, 17-second clip that showed the mugger punching the victim about 10 times — after he was forced to the ground.

The thief was riding a Citi Bike when he approached the victim at Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street.

