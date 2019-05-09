FOX NEWS:

An atheist group’s attempt to remove a 95-year-old WWII veteran’s Bible from a POW/MIA memorial in Manchester, New Hampshire is just the latest in attacks on veterans, a religious liberty group told Fox News.

The Bible was donated to Manchester VA Medical Center by former U.S. Army Air Corps Technical Sergeant Herman Streitburger, of Bedford, who was held captive during World War II.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, the group suing the VA, slams Streitburger’s Bible as “a repugnant example of fundamentalist Christian triumphalism, exceptionalism, superiority, and domination, and it cannot stand.”

Mike Berry, chief of staff at the First Liberty Institute who represents the Northeast POW/MIA Network, said the veteran’s Bible is a “historic artifact” and something that helped sustain Streitburger when he was held captive.