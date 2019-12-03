WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested that Democrats should handle President Trump’s impeachment in the same way prosecutors took down mob bosses such as Al Capone. During an interview on MSNBC, Omar, 38, warned Democrats against including issues beyond the Ukraine situation in the articles of impeachment.

Some Democrats have suggested including obstruction of justice, details from the Mueller report, and even Trump’s “bigotry and racism” as part of the foundation to impeach. Omar said Trump’s alleged wrongdoing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the best option for impeachment.

“I believed that there were multiple reasons for us to move impeachment on this president, and right now I think it is really important for us to have it be narrowed because this is a very concise case, regardless of the shenanigans that the Republicans are engaged in at the moment,” Omar said. She claimed Trump should be taken down like a mob boss, with prosecutors using one narrow charge to ensure jail time, despite other crimes.