ATLAS SHRUGGED BY AYN RAND: ICON OF FEMINIST POWER AND CONSERVATIVE INTELLECTUALISM

By STEVEN TRAVERS

Journalism, literature, philosophy and politics were dominated by men in the 1950s, but there were a handful of iconic women working in these fields. Among them were Barbara Tuchman, who wrote the classic tome on the beginnings of World War I (The Guns of August) and Ayn Rand, who it could be argued birthed the modern conservative movement.

Prior to the 1957 publication of her magnum opus, Atlas Shrugged, “conservatism” was a sect of Republican thinking, which heretofore centered on “good government” run by functionaries and technocrats of the government such as Herbert Hoover and General Dwight Eisenhower. Senator Robert “Mr. Republican” Taft of Ohio, son of President William Howard Taft, seemed to embody the closest thing to “conservatism” there was.

Rand’s novel spurred division and argument over conservatism. The main contrarians were the Christians led by William Buckley, and Rand’s Objectivists, who largely disdained the moral imperatives of charity demanded of the faithful. It came to a head seemingly in disaster, Senator Barry Goldwater’s crushing defeat at the hands of Lyndon Johnson in 1964, but rose like a Phoenix out of the ashes, becoming the “conservative revolution” led by President Ronald Reagan after, for a short time with less lustrous results, Richard Nixon.

Today, amid the Chinese Communist virus, vaccine mandates, ubiquitous masking, and increasing government control of the individualism of man, Rand’s philosophies are more important than ever, its lessons a clarion call for our troubled times.

Rand escaped Communist Russia and wrote screenplays. She studied Plato, Aristotle and Friedrick Nitzsche. Her two greats works, The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, pitted “men of the mind,” rugged self-individualistic heroes who refuse to compromise their values and talents at the hands of technocratic “elites,” demanding that they owe subservience to the state and its apparatuses (cue Anthony Fauci and the CDC). The arguments of these elites mirrored those times: Communism, Naziism, Socialism, and the warnings of another classic intellectual, George Orwell in both Animal Farm and 1984. Echoes of these warnings are felt today when demands are made upon those to sacrifice their freedoms at the altar of the Communist virus, or to sacrifice border security to serve the needs of alien masses, or to force states to give up their long-held rights in favor of once-size-fits-all voting procedures pushed through by a single party bent only on power.

While Rand is unquestionably an icon of the right, her Objectivist intellectualism and the power of her womanhood make her popular among many not identified with the Republican Party. Objectivism is not easy to define, but in a nutshell it can be said that it is the ultimate self-help empowerment tool. Rand does not argue, as her detractors tried to state, that she and her followers do not favor charity, helping the poor, and providing good deeds on behalf of society. The difference is that the left would try to make it mandatory through varying forms of extortion such as high taxation and regulation; the Christians argue that while it should not be a government imperative (and to make it so is a dilution of God’s word), but rather a commandment of the heart, one man at a time; while the Objectivists make it clear that a man (or woman) cannot help others until he has achieved his own wealth and the kind of status that allows him to freely help others. Perhaps the difference between the Christian and the Objectivist would be in the case of sacrifice; the Christian will throw himself in front of a train in order to save the life of a stranger, knowing the ultimate reward of Heaven is the one surety Christ provides in a world of sin.

Atlas Shrugged is a long book, with many characters, sub-plots and relationships. There is a mystical science fiction quality to it; written in 1957 it feels like it is futuristic. It is set in a dystopian America, a second Great Depression but this time technology offers the way out (does this remind anyone of “global warming”/climate change?). Others have pointed out that technology such as jet aircraft does not appear prevalent.

In this landscape urban scavengers roam about asking, “Who is John Galt?” Galt is some kind of urban myth and to ask the question seems to answer the question, in that there are no answers. But there is a John Galt. His identify takes time to unfold but in fact he is a brilliant engineer, absolutely the very best in his field, and he has created an “engine that runs the world,” a post-modern invention on par with the discovery of electricity, which for a relatively cheap cost can be used expansively to run virtually all machinery in a clean, efficient manner. Its effect will, if it can used, end the depressed economic times and spur a new age of prosperity.

Today we might see reflections of John Galt in Elon Musk, who has made great strides in electrical car-making, and if he can succeed this might be the answer to man-made global pollution. The state, however, is trying to get their grips on Musk and his company, the argument being that society deserves the fruits of his intellect and labor, and any desire to profit from his creativity makes him an egotist. Therefore the state has the right to confiscate what he has created, to extort him via taxes and regulations. He has escaped like Galt did, in this case not to Colorado but Texas. The same scenario exists today in which the Biden Administration is attempting to prevent Pfizer from patenting its vaccines lest they profit from its world-saving work.

In the case of Galt, he has run away from society and taken his machine with him. This was reflected first in Howard Roark, hero of The Fountainhead, who is ostracized because his architectural achievements are stolen from him by state elites, who “know better” how to use his work for society. Gary Cooper played a magnificently stoic Roark in the movie version opposite the beautiful Patricia Neal. Several efforts at bringing Atlas Shrugged to the screen have not been inspiring, perhaps because little in modern Hollywood is inspiring anymore.

But Galt has started a “strike” of sorts in which men and women like Galt – entrepreneurs, giants of medicine, the arts, of engineering, science and other vital cogs of humankind – have like him refused to bow down before the levers of Big Government. They have all disappeared and live in a kind of Shangri-La, a hidden valley somewhere in Colorado called Galt’s Gulch. They are self-sufficient and refuse to bring their talents back to society until guaranteed that they will be allowed to prosper as rugged self-individualists, not cogs of the masses.

Without these “men of the mind,” society has ceased to function and it is obvious they are necessary in order to return the world to its normal course. The book’s title, based on Greek mythology, portrays Galt as Atlas holding the world atop his shoulders, and when he “shrugged” it topples off its axis. Offers and compromises are made to entice the men to return to the world, bringing their talents with them, but they have iron-clad values, staying strong and out of sight.

Dagny Taggart, the strong, self-sufficient, and beautiful head of a large train line, somehow discovers where Galt is and finds him. A love affair ensues. Love affairs in Rand’s novels promote her oddly contradictory ethos of “man worship,” in which women, no matter how attractive, how entrepreneurial or gifted, cannot live complete lives without magnificent, heroic men. But Rand’s philosophy, played out in both The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, describes a stoicism in which such women will deny themselves love unless all preconditions of love with such a hero – if he can be found – are met.

Galt asks Dagny to stay with him, but she has a train line to run. She attempts to get government officials to adhere to Galt’s demands, but America has become dictatorial. Galt eventually is captured and tortured, forced to make his “engine that runs the world” available to all, but against his values. He makes a three-hour speech which turns the country against the dictators, just as Howard Roark’s courthouse defense declaring America the “most noble” of all human concepts wins the day. The tide of public opinion, once arrayed as a million to one against Galt, now favors him, shades of Plato’s idea that a single idealistic man can win out over public tyranny.

There are numerous other characters and even love interests in Atlas Shrugged, but it is a must-read for anybody bent on intellectualism, on understanding the philosophy of true values, of what makes America greater than other countries, and notably it remains along with The Sun Also Rises and others, indispensable among books known as the Great American Novel.

Steven Travers is a former screenwriter who has authored over 30 books including the upcoming Best Sports Writing Ever. He is a USC graduate and attorney with a PhD who taught at USC. He played professional baseball, served in the Army JAG corps in D.C., was in investment banking on Wall Street, worked in politics, lived in Europe, and was a sports agent before finding his calling as a writer. He has written for the San Francisco Examiner, L.A. Times, StreetZebra, Gentry magazine, and MichaelSavage.com. He lives in California and has one daughter, Elizabeth. He can be reached at USCSTEVE1@aol.com or on Twitter @STWRITES.