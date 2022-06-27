Daily Mail

A customer at a Subway store in Atlanta shot dead one female worker and injured another after too much mayonnaise was put on their sandwich. The shooting took place at a Circle K gas station on Northside Drive at around 6.30pm on Sunday. The two victims, both women, were found after police arrived on the scene. One of them was immediately rushed to hospital for surgery. Her condition remains unknown. The suspect is believed to be on the lam, as of Monday morning. No identities of either the suspect or the victim have been released. It’s unclear if the shooter is a man or a woman. The Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit has yet to issue a statement, but responded to a DailyMail.com inquiry with a generic email saying ‘a summary of the incident will be posted on our website momentarily.’ The suspect fatally shot one female worker and injured another at a Subway store in Atlanta on Northside Drive (pictured) at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday Subway store owner Willie Glenn hinted at the suspect being a man, sharing with local outlets: ‘It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich.’ ‘He decided to escalate the situation and from there, that’s when all hell broke loose,’ Glen said. The store owner said the son of the employee who had been gunned down was inside the store at the time of the shooting. ‘One of the young ladies who was killed today, her son was in the store. She had a young son that had to witness all of this,’ he told Fox 5 Atlanta. The two female store employees had been on the job for barely a month, he added, describing them as ‘model employees.’

