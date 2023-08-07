Atlanta sets up ring of steel around courthouse to get ready for Trump’s FOURTH indictment: Armed cops patrol barriers as city braces for ex-president to be charged in Georgia

DAILYMAIL.COM

Trump’s legal dramas could have a new setting this week: Atlanta, Georgia

The downtown courthouse was fortified on Monday ahead of possible charges

Days after former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to his third set of criminal charges, police in Atlanta set up barriers Monday around the city’s courthouse as the city braces for an indictment in yet another case related the 2020 election. Officers closed roads, dogs patroled the area and food trucks stayed away from the normally busy court district. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in the final stages of her investigation into Trump’s efforts to reverse his defeat in the key swing state of Georgia. If he is indicted, it will the fourth time he has been criminally charged since March. Last week, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat set out what he called a ‘protective plan.’

Read More