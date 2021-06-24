Atlanta Constitution:

Atlanta police on lookout for suspect accused of shooting Daytona officer

Atlanta police are on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man who allegedly shot a Daytona Beach, Florida, officer in the head Wednesday night.

Othal Wallace, 29, may be traveling in a gray 2016 Honda CRV, according to Daytona Beach Police. The vehicle has California plates with tag number 7TNX532, according to multiple news outlets.

Daytona Beach Police released body camera footage of the moments leading up to the shooting.

The 26-year-old Daytona Beach officer, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at Halifax Medical Center, according to Police Chief Jakari Young.

