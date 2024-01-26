Atlanta DA Fani Willis cites ‘confidentiality, won’t give records on Trump case

The Georgia district attorney accused of having an affair with an attorney she hired to prosecute former President Donald Trump responded to Congress on behalf of her alleged lover Friday — saying “confidentiality interests” mean she can’t hand over any documents related to the case.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who is facing calls even from allies to step off the Trump case due to the allegations of improper self-dealing, fired off the defiant response after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) reached out to her alleged paramour, Nathan Wade.

“Dear Mr. Jordan: I am writing to you regarding your January 12, 2024, letter to Attorney Nathan Wade, who is retained by this office as a Special Assistant District Attorney,” Willis wrote to Jordan, who had demanded records from Wade of payments to him from Willis’ office, in addition to any records concerning contacts with the Biden administration.

“Your letter requested records of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, so Mr. Wade forwarded your letter to me as District Attorney for response,” Willis wrote.

“Your letter is simply a restatement of demands that you have made in past correspondence for access to evidence in a pending Georgia criminal prosecution.

Fani Willis speaks into a microphone at a press conference with Nathan Wade standing by her side.

