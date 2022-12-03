A 7-year-old girl who was missing for several days in Wise County, Texas, has been found dead, officials said.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin broke the news late Friday night that authorities located the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand during an afternoon search in Boyd after following a tip that led them to a delivery driver.

The sheriff said investigators believe the suspect kidnapped the girl and killed her.

The suspect, a 31-year-old FedEx driver named Tanner Lynn Horner, later confessed to abducting the girl, Akin said. Horner was a contract driver.

