Atheists Call for Record Voter Turnout Against ‘Christian Extremism’

American atheists are urging their fellow non-believers to vote against Christians, insisting it is a matter of “survival.”

The New Year’s message from Atheist Revolution declares that atheists and other non-Christians should have “the highest voter turnout of all” because they have the most to lose “when Christian extremists gain power.”

“We should vote like our lives depend on it because they do,” states the text, which warns that Christians are trying to exterminate them.

In order to rile up its base, Atheist Revolution insists that Christian extremists like Nick Fuentes “want the death penalty for non-Christians.”

