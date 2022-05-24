Read more at Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed by tweet on Tuesday that a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has left 14 students and a teacher dead. The gunman, initially reported as in custody, is also dead, he. tweeted. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. The district said that the city’s civic center was being used as a reunification center.

