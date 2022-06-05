NEW YORK POST:

At least three people were killed and 11 people more wounded in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night, police said.

Gunfire erupted in the city’s bustling South Street neighborhood near 3rd Street shortly before midnight, Philadelphia police told WPVI.

Two men and a woman were killed, all of whom suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Patrolling officers heard numerous gunshots go off and rushed to the area — filled with nightlife venues, bars and restaurants — where they saw “several active shooters” firing into the crowd, Inspector DF Pace told the station.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said, according to multiple outlets.

One responding officer shot at one of the gunmen, police said.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet away, but it was unclear if the suspect was hit, according to pace.

