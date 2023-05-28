At least three people are dead and five injured after ‘rolling shootouts’ erupted between two rival biker gangs in New Mexico, with a town under curfew and hospitals locked down to avoid retaliations.

The Memorial Day rally in Red River, the town’s 41st annual installment, turned violent on Saturday when shots rang out at the packed event between rival gangs.

Mayor Linda Calhoun confirmed three people died and multiple were injured and that the horrific incident was gang-related. One victim was airlifted to Denver.

The body of one victim was seen covered in a white sheet on the sidewalk while another victim was stretchered into an ambulance and another airlifted to Denver.

Holy Cross Hospital in Taos was put under lockdown with local police guarding it, while The University of New Mexico Hospital is being monitored by the Albuquerque Police Department, according to State Police.

The New Mexico State Police have deployed more officers to Red River for the investigation and have asked citizens to avoid the city while that happens.

