At least six people are dead, including a child, and dozens more injured after monster tornado ripped across Tennessee – destroying homes, tossing trucks, downing power lines and causing a huge EXPLOSION

Tennessee tornado 2023. Please be safe.



Friend from my wrestling academy captured this insane video in Madison. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/2JDWNznfUn — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 9, 2023

At least six people are dead across two Tennessee counties and nearly two dozen injured after a gut-wrenching video posted to social media showed multiple twisters barreling through the south on Saturday.

Residents reported seeing twisters in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. Those states and Alabama are under a tornado watch that is expected to last at least until the end of the day.

Montgomery County, Tennessee officials confirmed that at least three people have died, including a child, and 23 more were being treated for injuries at a local hospital as a result of the storm.

In a separate report, The Nashville Emergency Operation Center said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed by severe storms.

Multiple municipalities have reported injuries, roofs torn off homes and knocked out power to thousands in Tennessee on Saturday as a line of severe storms ravaged the state.

Several people posted videos of the tornadoes across the South to social media, including one poster on X who saw a twister from a wrestling school in Madison that caused a huge explosion.

