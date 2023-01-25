AT least one man has been killed and another four have been injured after a knifeman launched a frenzied machete attack on churches in Spain.

The horror attack happened in the town of Algeciras in the southern province of Cadiz, with police investigating the stabbing as a possible terrorist attack.

Mong the wounded was the priest of San Isidro church, Antonio Rodriguez, who is said to be in hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested in Plaza Alta in the heart of the city and remains in the custody of the National Police.

The stabbing is being investigated as a suspected terrorist attack, El Confidencial reports, citing sources from the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the attack happened shortly before 8 pm. “A person has staged an attack with a knife, killing one person and injuring others in the Church of San Lorenzo de Algeciras (Cádiz), a statement reaR

