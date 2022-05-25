DAILY MAIL:

Nineteen pupils aged between seven and 11 years old have been shot dead along with two of their teachers by an 18-year-old gunman who has also been killed in the latest school mass shooting to blight America – the deadliest since Sandy Hook almost a decade ago.

Salvador Ramos – a fast food worker described as a lonely child who was bullied for his lisp and for wearing eyeliner – carried out the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, around 11.30am Tuesday after shooting his grandmother at a house elsewhere in the city, reportedly after an argument about failing to graduate.

Police and officials said Ramos, who had purchased a pair of rifles for his 18th birthday and showed them off on social media, fled the scene of the first shooting in a car armed with a handgun, ‘possibly’ a rifle, and wearing body armor. He ditched the vehicle close to the school, went inside and ‘started shooting children, teachers, whoever was in his way.’

Two boys – Xavier Lopez, 10, and nine-year-old Uziyah Garcia – and four girls – Makenna Elrod, 10, Amerie Jo Garcia, 10, Eliahana Torres, also 10, and Ellie, whose age and surname were not immediately available – were among those he killed. Also fatally shot were two teachers: Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, a mother-of-four.

