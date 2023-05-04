A mass shooter killed his mother and grandmother before gunning down the manager of a McDonald’s where he worked.

The suspected gunman then turned the firearm on himself, with police confirming that four people are dead after shootings at multiple locations in Moultrie, Georgia.

Neither the victims nor the shooter have been identified.

Colquitt County Coroner confirmed that the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes in Moultrie.

Witnesses have claimed that the woman who died at the fast food restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter was also an employee there.

