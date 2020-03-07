Jerusalem Post:

The overall number of confirmed carriers in Israel stands at 21 as of Friday night, at least one of them being an IDF soldier.

Some 1,262 soldiers are currently in home quarantine over suspicions of having contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Friday. Some 189 additional soldiers completed the mandatory 14 days of self-quarantine, returning to their original units.

According to the report, most of the IDF soldiers currently under quarantine returned from vacation overseas, while some were in the country and came in contact with confirmed carriers of the virus.

One of the carriers of the virus, a bus driver from east Jerusalem, has seen a worsening of his symptoms. The man, who has been hospitalized in the Poria Medical Center in the North, was placed in a medically induced coma after developing symptoms of coronavirus pneumonia known as SARS-nCoV-2.

