Four children, including a 1-year-old, were among nine people shot and wounded when gunfire erupted near a popular Florida beach packed with Memorial Day revelers, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted after two groups of men got into an altercation on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, according to police and a witness.

Jamie Ward, who was on the Broadwalk, said several men were fighting in front of a row of stores when one pulled out a gun.

Some of the gunshot victims were caught in the crossfire, according to Hollywood police.

