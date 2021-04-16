NBC News:

The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

At least eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before also killing himself, police said.

Multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. and officers arrived to an active shooter incident, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

She said the gunman killed himself at the scene. A search found eight bodies, she added.

That number did not include the gunman.

Cook said it was too early to tell if the shooter was an employee of the facility, and that an active investigation was underway. A motive was also unclear.

“This is a tragedy,” Cook said.

Five people were taken to hospitals, including one person in critical condition, according to police. Two others were treated at the scene, the department said Friday morning in a statement.

But there were also people who went or who were taken to hospitals privately, Cook said, and police were gathering information. No law enforcement officers were hurt, she added.

A FedEx employee told NBC’s “TODAY” show that he was working at the facility when he heard gunshots.

“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller said. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

More at NBC News