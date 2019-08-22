NEW YORK POST:

At least eight jail staffers were aware that strict instructions had been given not to leave Jeffrey Epstein alone in his cell — but the order apparently was ignored in the 24 hours before he hanged himself, according to a report.

Investigators looking into the apparent failure to follow instructions were shocked that so many Federal Bureau of Prisons staffers — including supervisors and managers — were aware of the directive, people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to identify the eight staffers.

Investigators suspect that at least some of these staffers also knew that the accused sex trafficker had been left alone in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center before he died — and they are seeking to determine the extent of the knowledge, the sources told the paper.

But they cautioned that the apparent failure to follow instructions does not necessarily rise to the level of criminal conduct — and could be the result of bureaucratic incompetence.