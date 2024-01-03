At least 103 killed in Iran ‘terrorist attack’ at event honoring general taken out in US drone strike, Tehran says

BREAKING:



⚡ 🇮🇷More than 50 dead so far reported in terrorist attack in Iran



On the 4th anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's death, there was a terrorist attack of two explosions near his grave in Kerman.https://t.co/BDF18qvsMS pic.twitter.com/tCTyaQdt8W — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 3, 2024

Explosions at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 73 people and wounded 170 others, state-run media in Iran reported Wednesday.One official called them a “terroristic” attack.Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran’s emergency service, gave the casualty figure to state media.The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force. who died in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.The explosions occurred near his gravesite in Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.Authorities said some people were injured while fleeing afterward.Footage suggested that the second blast occurred some 15 minutes after the first.This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.

