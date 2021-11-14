NEW YORK POST:

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday.

Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.

Graphic videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison. Presidential spokesman Carlos Jijón said in a statement that after nightfall “the situation is controlled throughout the penitentiary.”

According to Governor of the Guayas province Pablo Arosemana, inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to drown (their rivals) in smoke.”

