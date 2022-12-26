AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States.

Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates.

Temperatures plunged to a dangerously cold -53F in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when the wind chill was taken into account in the run-up to Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 46 people in the US are feared to have died, with four additional deaths reported in British Columbia, Canada.

Officials revealed that 13 people had been found dead in Buffalo, New York, amid the bomb cyclone and warned that the death toll is likely to rise.

William “Romello” Clay was named as one of the victims after being found dead.

He vanished in the snowstorm on Friday after leaving his home to go to the store.

Bodies were reportedly found in their vehicles on highways along Cheektowaga, New York.

At least 12 victims have been reported in Erie County, with the ages ranging between 26 and 93.

Officials have revealed that 10 people in Ohio have been killed, while six people died in crashes in Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky.

