NEWYORK CBS

At least five people have been stabbed in an attack at a synagogue in New York’s Rockland County. That attacker is now reportedly in custody after fleeing the scene. CBS2’s Tony Aiello has confirmed a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey and stabbed several people just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York, in Orange County. Thomas, covering his face with a scarf, reportedly entered the building and pulled out a machete to attack the victims during a Chanukah celebration. Thomas reportedly chased after and stabbed victims as they fled the synagogue before running off and escaping in a gray Nissan Sentra.

READ MORE AT CBS LOCAL NEW YORK