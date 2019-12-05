NEW YORK POST:

At least five people in New Jersey have been hospitalized after eating romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli bacteria, as the national outbreak has now jumped to more than 100 cases, the state health department confirmed Thursday.

A total of seven people from Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland and Ocean counties have been infected with the potentially deadly strain, which caused 75,233 pounds of bagged salad products in 22 states to be recalled in last month.

So far, 102 people across 23 states have been infected — and 58 of those people have been hospitalized, including 10 who have developed kidney failure, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been no reported deaths.

On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Health confirmed it was working with the CDC and said all seven patients had been discharged from the hospital. There have been no reported cases in New York.