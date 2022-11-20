A gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub late on Saturday, killing at least 5 people and injuring 18, police said.

The suspected shooter was injured in the incident at Club Q, apprehended and hospitalized, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro said at an early morning briefing Sunday. Police released no further information about the attacker.

“We have numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers. The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured,” Castro said.

Castro said she expected the number of casualties to change as the investigation unfolded.

