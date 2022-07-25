At least three people were shot Sunday afternoon at a car show at Peck Park in San Pedro, California.

ABC7 reports that the incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

CBS News notes seven victims were injured in total, at least three of whom are shooting victims.

Two of the gunshot victims, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

CBS LA’s Laurie Perez tweeted about the incident:

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a ten-day waiting period for gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, stringent requirements on “ghost guns” and gun parts kits, and background checks for ammunition sales, among other controls.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks California the number-one state for gun control. FBI data shows California was also the number-one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

