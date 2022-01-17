BREITBART:

At least 29 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 11:30 p.m. “in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue.” A 39-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas pump when two people exited another and opened fire, shooting him “multiple times in the chest.”

The 39-year-old was a taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 30-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle ” in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue” Saturday around 7:45 a.m. when gunmen approached and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered Saturday about 12;45 p.m. when a 24-year-old with gunshot wounds was found in Austin. The 24-year-old was “unresponsive” when found. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

CBS Chicago reports the fourth fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 12:44 a.m., when a 20-year-old was shot and killed while walking in “the 200 block of West 43rd Street.”

