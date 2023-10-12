At least 25 Americans now confirmed dead in Israel’s 9/11, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reveals in Tel Aviv

The number of Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel has now reached 25, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Thursday.Hamas terrorists based in Gaza first entered Israel Saturday in a surprise multi-front attack that has left at least 1,200 Israelis dead in less than a week.

Thousands more are injured and there are still hostages being held in Palestinian territory. Arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday morning, President Joe Biden’s State Department head told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘We are with you and not going anywhere.”Thank you tremendously,’ Netanyahu responded.On Friday, Blinken, who is Jewish, will also sit down with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

