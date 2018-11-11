THE WEATHER CHANNEL

An estimated 6,453 homes and 260 commercial structures have already been destroyed by the fire, according to CalFire. This number did not increase on Saturday. Another 15,000 remained threatened in the area.

The town of Paradise was destroyed by the fire and 23 people have lost their lives.

The Camp Fire is now the most destructive fire in California history.

Authorities confirmed several injuries and at least 6,700 structures destroyed in Butte County.

At least 23 people have died as a result of the Camp Fire, a fast-moving Northern California wildfire that has become the state’s most destructive on record, officials said Friday night. Officials announced that the remains of 14 additional people were found on Saturday, including 10 in Paradise and 4 in Concow. Nine previous victims were found in Paradise, a town of 27,000 that was evacuated as a result of the fire.

