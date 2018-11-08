INDEPENDENT:

Twelve people have been killed and around a dozen more injured after a gunman opened fire in a packed bar hosting an event for students in southern California.

The suspect entered the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, at 11.20pm local time and started firing into a crowd of around 200 people.

A sheriff’s sergeant responding to reports of the shooting died after being “struck multiple times with gunfire”, Ventura County sheriff Geoff Dean said.

The suspect, described as dressed all in black with a mask covering his face, died inside the bar. His death took the total number of fatalities to 13.

“It is a horrific scene in there, there is blood everywhere, and the suspect is part of that,” Mr Dean said.

The sheriff added that around 10 other people were shot and wounded and an additional 10-12 were walking wounded. No other information on the victims was immediately known.

“We don’t know who shot anybody at this point,” Mr Dean said, adding that the suspect was yet to be identified.

Authorities do not yet know how the gunman died, or what the motive might have been.